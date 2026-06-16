Italy will deploy a SAMP-T air defense system to Türkiye's Konya province as part of NATO's standing defense plans aimed at strengthening the alliance's air defense capabilities, the country's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Italian system will be stationed at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya.

"Within the scope of NATO's Standing Defense Plan, one Italian SAMP-T Air Defense System will be deployed to the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya in order to strengthen the alliance's air defense," the ministry said.

The deployment is intended to reinforce allied solidarity and enhance collective security measures in the region, according to the statement.

The SAMP-T (Sol-Air Moyenne Portée/Terrestre) is a next-generation medium- and long-range air and missile defense system jointly developed by Italy and France. It is designed to counter a broad range of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and tactical ballistic missiles.

The system employs advanced Aster 15 and Aster 30 interceptor missiles and provides 360-degree air defense coverage. Considered a cornerstone of Italy's air defense network, the SAMP-T is mounted on highly mobile wheeled platforms, allowing for rapid deployment and operational readiness.

Equipped with multifunction radar systems such as the Arabel radar or the newer Kronos radar, the system can simultaneously track and engage multiple targets. It is also designed to maintain high effectiveness in electronic warfare environments while protecting military units and critical infrastructure from air and missile threats.

Türkiye is preparing to host a NATO summit, 22 years after the bloc's landmark summit in Istanbul. Alliance leaders are set to meet in Ankara to focus on deterrence, defense capabilities and burden-sharing as the alliance adapts to new geopolitical realities.