Izmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as one of Türkiye's most influential political figures, highlighting his leadership and contributions to the country while explaining the circumstances behind his political shift.

Speaking during a visit to the Izmir Union of Chambers of Tradesmen and Craftsmen, Tugay said his recent political decisions were driven by his responsibility to address the city's longstanding problems and deliver better public services.

Tugay acknowledged public curiosity about his political transformation but insisted that his personal values and commitment to serving Izmir remained unchanged.

"The Cemil Tugay you know has not changed in any way, nor will he," he said.

Tugay has recently resigned from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Oct. 7. His switch marks a major turning point for the opposition, which lost a large number of mayors to the AK Party since the 2024 election. This will be the first time the AK Party will run the municipality of Izmir.

Tugay further explained that political developments had increasingly complicated his ability to fulfill his responsibilities, eventually forcing him to reconsider his political direction.

He said his recent meetings with Erdoğan had given him an opportunity to better understand the president's interest in Izmir.

"I consider our president one of the strongest, most experienced and most valuable politicians Türkiye has produced, particularly someone who has left his mark on the past 25 years."

Tugay credited Erdoğan's political achievements to his determination, intelligence and leadership abilities.

"I am certain that even 100 or 200 years from now, he will be remembered for the good things he has done and the services he has provided to this country," he added.

Describing Erdoğan as hardworking, idealistic and compassionate, Tugay said direct engagement with the president had strengthened his appreciation of his leadership.

Turning to municipal services, Tugay announced plans to introduce a significant reduction in water tariffs, with a proposal expected to be submitted to the metropolitan municipal council.

He also pledged to avoid increasing public transportation fares next year and explore additional discounts to ease residents' financial burdens.