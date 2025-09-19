The former mayor of Türkiye’s western Izmir province, Tunç Soyer, and dozens of other officials from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) appeared in court Friday, facing charges of tender-rigging, fraud and misuse of municipal cooperative housing projects.

The trial involves 65 defendants, including 11 in custody. Among those facing charges are CHP Izmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu and Heval Savaş Kaya, former general manager of Izbeton, a concrete manufacturing company.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants engaged in fraud through cooperative housing projects, targeting public institutions, political parties and professional organizations. Charges include “qualified fraud,” “fraud causing loss to public institutions” and related criminal attempts, with prison sentences ranging from three to 45 years sought for those found guilty.

The case stems from an investigation launched by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on July 1 after allegations of corruption within municipal contractor Izbeton. Authorities cited reports from the Court of Accounts, civil inspectors and expert assessments pointing to misconduct in public tenders and project execution, including “rigging of tenders and performance of obligations” and “qualified fraud.”

A total of 157 suspects were initially targeted. Among them, 22 were linked to Izbeton, while others were associated with multiple housing cooperatives. Additional suspects were municipal employees or involved in construction, electrical work, marble and related businesses.

Security was tight around the Aliağa Prison Complex, where the trial is being held. Attendees were subjected to searches, and mobile phones and computers were barred from the courtroom. CHP Chair Özgür Özel, lawmakers and representatives of other political parties attended the proceedings.

The allegations have sparked public outrage, particularly among cooperative members who invested in municipal housing projects that never materialized. Many of these residents gathered outside the prison campus, displaying a banner that read: “Truckloads of money went from cooperative members, homes vanished! Izmir Metropolitan Municipality guaranteed – what kind of guarantee is this?”

This trial is part of a broader scrutiny into Izmir Metropolitan Municipality operations, following earlier indictments linked to machinery rentals, road and asphalt projects, and other municipal contracts. Those investigations resulted in multiple indictments for similar corruption-related offenses, with sentences ranging from three to 14 years sought for dozens of defendants.

The case also reflects a wider wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations in CHP-controlled municipalities. Since late 2024, more than 500 people, including around 15 sitting mayors, have been detained in police operations. Over 200 have been formally arrested, while dozens benefited from “effective remorse” provisions in exchange for cooperation with prosecutors.

Authorities say more than 10 major investigations are underway into municipalities controlled by the CHP, covering allegations ranging from large-scale tender rigging and bribery to the financing of terrorist organizations.