The Jewish community of Türkiye issued a statement on Wednesday, denouncing Israel’s attack at a hospital in Gaza which killed hundreds of people.

“We strongly condemn targeting, killing of innocent civilians, especially at hospitals, schools, nursing homes or similar places, regardless of circumstances,” the statement published on official account of the community on the social media website X, said.

“It removes right of life, the most basic right of people under international law and has no excuse. It cannot be defended and accepted. We support our state’s efforts since day one for immediate restoration of calm and for a permanent peace,” the statement said.

Türkiye is home to a sizable Jewish community, which is mainly concentrated in Istanbul. However, their numbers have dwindled over the years due to in part migration to Israel.

Israeli diplomatic missions in Türkiye faced intense protests and thousands convened outside the embassy in Ankara and the consulate Istanbul. Among the crowds were representatives of nongovernmental organizations and members of some political parties.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted, “Down with Israel!”. They occasionally threw objects toward the well-fortified buildings.

Police were on the scene with a large contingent to protect the consulate. Protesters varied, from people who spontaneously came to the consulate for individual protests to demonstrators organized by the local branch of the New Welfare Party (YRP).

After protesters dispersed late Tuesday, police deployed iron barriers and armored vehicles around the building. The building housing the consulate was closed to visitors.