A new international initiative to share the truth about the July 15 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has been launched, July 15 Association Chair Ismail Hakkı Turunç announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference held at Istanbul’s Çamlıca Tower, Turunç said that delegations comprising relatives of martyrs, veterans and association representatives will visit 54 countries to recount the events of the failed coup.

“Initially, we’ve established connections with 13 countries,” Turunç said. “A martyr’s family member, a veteran and a representative from our association will travel to each of these countries to explain what happened on July 15.”

Turunç emphasized that FETÖ exploited the education sector as a disguise for its activities, misleading foreign audiences with a seemingly benevolent image. “We paid a heavy price,” he said, “but in doing so, we also revealed the group’s true face to the world. Now, we continue to share our story so others do not experience similar harm.”

He added that destinations were selected in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, embassies and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). Countries on the list span the Balkans, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, including the U.S., Venezuela, Japan, South Africa and several EU nations.

When asked about outreach in the U.S., Turunç said they had applied for visas and plan to organize events if granted. “We speak on behalf of the nation. We have nothing to hide. Those who collaborated with coup plotters should be ashamed – not us,” he said.

The project aims to ensure that the July 15 coup attempt and its victims are not forgotten. The initiative will run throughout the year.