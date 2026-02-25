Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Wednesday that his office is ready to provide technical support to lawmakers as Türkiye advances its terror-free initiative, a broader effort aimed at ending decades of PKK terrorism.

Speaking to reporters before the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting, Gürlek said the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which oversees the process, had submitted its recommendations to the Parliament speaker’s office.

“As the Justice Ministry, we have only established a technical team for the lawmaking process,” Gürlek said. “If our Parliament needs it, our team is always ready to work alongside it.”

The initiative aims to end PKK terrorism that began in 1984 and killed more than 40,000 people, sowing discord at home and spreading violence across borders into Iraq and Syria.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU, halted attacks last year and said in May it had decided to dissolve itself in response to a February 2025 call by its imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, to end its decades-long attacks.

Parliament passed a parliamentary commission report last week that sets out a road map for legal reforms alongside the PKK’s disbandment.

Gürlek emphasized that any legal framework related to the process would be drafted and approved solely by Parliament.

He also stressed that no general amnesty or personal legal arrangement would be introduced that could create a perception of impunity for PKK members laying down their weapons.

Addressing questions on juvenile crime, the minister said authorities had determined that criminal networks were exploiting minors. He noted that a parliamentary commission is studying the issue and that necessary amendments could be included in the upcoming 12th Judicial Reform Package.

Work on the package is ongoing and is expected to include new social media regulations aimed at preventing the misuse of anonymous and fake accounts and curbing online defamation. Separate efforts led by the Family and Social Services Ministry are focusing on protections for children under 15.

On a separate legal case involving alleged insults against the president, Gürlek said jurisdiction was determined based on the location of the alleged offense and stressed that the matter falls entirely under the authority of the independent judiciary.