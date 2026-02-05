The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara marked Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday, reaffirming Islamabad’s support for what it described as the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The event was attended by Ali Sahin, chairperson of the Pakistan-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group and a member of parliament; Zehra Zümrüt, former Turkish minister of family and social services and current director general of SESRIC; members of parliament Burhan Kayatürk and Mustafa Kaya; Ankara Deputy Governor İsmail Gültekin; Gen. Güray Alpar, president of the Geostrategic Foresight Institute; Alpar Tan, vice president of the Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE); Ambassador Numan Hazar; and representatives from the media, think tanks, academia and civil society.

Speaking at the event, Ali Sahin expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Pakistani security personnel in recent terrorist attacks and conveyed Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. He emphasized that the Kashmir dispute is fundamentally a matter of conscience, human rights and justice, noting that its resolution is essential for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Drawing a parallel, he said the tears of Kashmiri mothers mirror those of Anatolian mothers, that Kashmiri children are the children of Anatolia, and that Kashmiri martyrs are the martyrs of Anatolia. He reaffirmed that Türkiye would continue to stand resolutely with the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Kayatürk, meanwhile, recalled that the right to self-determination was promised to the Kashmiri people by the United Nations and acknowledged by Indian leadership itself, yet remains unfulfilled even after seven decades. He reiterated that the Turkish nation would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in their just cause.

For his part, Kaya emphasized the responsibility of the international community to play its due role in ending human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensuring the implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to promote peace and stability in the region.

Zümrüt said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has consistently supported the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Tan said Türkiye has always supported a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and would continue to do so. He noted the enduring historical solidarity between the peoples of Pakistan and Türkiye, expressing confidence that this unity would continue in the future. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s principled support for the Kashmiri struggle for the legitimate right to self-determination.

Ambassador Hazar underscored that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is indispensable for regional and global peace. Referring to the inaction of the international community on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he said the Kashmiri people deserve the fundamental right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid expressed deep appreciation for Türkiye’s consistent and principled support for the Kashmiri cause. He reiterated Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Providing an overview of the genesis and current status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he drew attention to what he described as grave human rights violations and genocidal actions in IIOJK, which have intensified since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of Aug. 5, 2019.

Ambassador Junaid also highlighted India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, warning that any suspension of the treaty would constitute a serious violation of international law with far-reaching humanitarian, environmental, peace and security implications. He stressed that the protection of shared natural resources and adherence to international treaty obligations are collective global responsibilities essential for peace and stability.

Describing the Kashmir issue as a litmus test of the international community’s commitment to justice and human rights, Ambassador Junaid called on global leaders and institutions to ensure that the Kashmiri people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination.