The riots that caused widespread unrest in Kazakhstan were planned beforehand and coordinated from a sole center, proving that the incidents were not rooted only in peaceful protests of the people demanding socioeconomic and political reforms, the country’s envoy to Turkey said on Tuesday.

People who got "involved in hot spots" on the "radical" groups' side were among the attackers during recent riots in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorist groups emerged by activating the so-called sleeper cells. Unfortunately, the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan were not prepared for such large and coordinated attacks in several regions at once," Saparbekuly said, adding that at this stage, the authorities do not wish to name any terrorist organization for spearheading the protests.

He said 16 Kazakh soldiers who confronted the "terrorists" were "martyred," two were beheaded and 1,300 security forces personnel were wounded.

As many as 164 people were killed in four main provinces, while around 8,000 have so far been detained, he added.

"It is especially important that peaceful protesters do not suffer any persecution," said the envoy.

"We have never and will never use armed force against peaceful demonstrators," he said.

Although the telecommunication and internet were down, the "terrorists" had walkie-talkies for communication and coordination, Saparbekuly said.

He stressed that the "temporary restriction" on internet access in the country is due to the conduct of a counterterrorism operation to block communication among the "members of terrorist groups."

"Unfortunately, protests in some major cities have been used by terrorists, extremist and criminal groups to escalate the situation and acts of violence," he said.

He explained that the recent tensions were not peaceful demonstrations and cannot be termed as an uprising such as the Arab spring or the newly coined "Turkic spring."

"Although initially, the rallies in western Kazakhstan were peaceful and socioeconomic, participants in the later demonstrations did not put forward any economic or even political demands. They had no intention of negotiating with the authorities but aimed to overthrow the constitutional order by force," the envoy said, adding that they will safeguard their democracy and constitution from extremist groups.

When asked if elements of the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) were involved in the unrest, the ambassador said that it is too early to point to any country, leader or group while crimes are currently being investigated in detail.

Meanwhile, Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), told his party's parliamentary group on the same day that "In our opinion, it is urgent and essential to investigate FETÖ's involvement in the illegal demonstrations in Kazakhstan."

"The problem is not only Kazakhstan's problem. It is the common and nondeferrable problem of everyone who says 'I am a Turk,'" he said. "We respect Kazakhstan's internal affairs and it is undisputed."

Peacekeepers

Saparbekuly underlined that despite the measures taken across the Central Asian country, there have been "mass shootings" against administrative institutions, police departments, civilians, soldiers, paramedics, firefighters and journalists.

Kazakhstan had been rocked by days of deadly protests sparked by a fuel price hike.

Demonstrations that started in the oil-rich Mangystau region on Jan. 2 spread rapidly to other parts of the country, including the commercial hub and former capital Almaty, where thousands took to the streets.

The situation is said to have stabilized, with the help of troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military alliance of former Soviet states.

Saparbekuly stressed that the task of some 2,500 peacekeepers consists of the protection of strategic facilities and the protection of Kazakhstan's law and order forces, adding that the main actions against terrorist groups are carried out by law enforcement and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

"CSTO forces are temporarily on the territory of Kazakhstan and will leave the country after the situation stabilizes on the first return of the Kazakh side."

Economic situation

The envoy noted that the total "devastating" damage to the country's economy caused by the demonstrations was nearly $3 billion, with $300 million damage caused to the shopping malls in Almaty only.

"We strongly believe that Kazakhstan will always remain a focal point for investors," he said.

The ambassador also emphasized that Kazakhstan ensures the security of investment and property of foreign companies, as well as foreign diplomatic representations in the country.

"The situation will stabilize soon and there will be no change in the economic policy and investment climate of the state, all our obligations will remain in full," he said.

Saparbekuly stressed that the Central Bank of Kazakhstan has been obligated to stabilize the foreign exchange market until confidence in the national currency, the Kazakh tenge, is fully restored.

He highlighted that systematic work will begin to reduce inflation by 3%-4% as of 2025, adding that all state obligations toward investors will be "fully fulfilled."