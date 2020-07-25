The presiding chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was reelected Saturday as leader of Turkey’s main opposition CHP.

The party's 37th general congress saw Kılıçdaroğlu – the only candidate in the race following the earlier pullout of rivals – a total of 1,251 valid and 67 invalid votes.

Kılıçdaroğlu has held the position as party head since 2010.

The two-day congress started at Bilkent University's Odeon exhibition center in the capital Ankara.

On the first day of the congress, the delegates elected the party chairman. They will vote to elect 60 members of the party's assembly on Sunday.

During the congress, Özlem Çerçioğlu, mayor of the metropolitan municipality in the western Aydin province, was elected the council chairperson of the party.

