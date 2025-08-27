Former Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has conveyed concerns over growing discontent in some municipalities and ongoing internal disputes within the party, according to media reports.

Kılıçdaroğlu reportedly expressed concern about the resignation of Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu and the subsequent wave of resignations.

“This is not a good image. The question is who is creating this picture,” he was quoted as saying. He also underlined that officials responsible for local administrations should establish stronger ties with mayors, while stressing that he had “heard of problems” in several metropolitan municipalities.

Çerçioğlu quit the CHP this month, along with other mayors, and joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), stating that the party's problems had not been addressed, while also accusing the CHP of “antidemocratic implementation.” She is the most high-profile name from the CHP to join the AK Party in recent years. Before and after her move, Çerçioğlu was the target of a smear campaign on social media by CHP supporters, accusing her of betrayal, while the CHP’s chairperson, Özgür Özel, repeatedly mocked her in his speeches.

Regarding the legal challenge to the CHP congress, sources said that Kılıçdaroğlu is following the case through the media but has not been directly involved. However, they noted that he believes that if the congress is canceled, the party must continue to be managed. “One cannot run away. The party has to be governed,” he was cited as saying.

Although he has not been in direct contact with the party headquarters, Kılıçdaroğlu is reportedly open to meeting the current party leader, Özgür Özel, if requested. He is said to be most troubled by the fact that the CHP has “fallen into courthouse corridors,” highlighting the damaging impact of legal disputes on the party’s public image.

Prosecutors accuse the current chairperson, Özel, of “buying” delegate support to oust the longtime leader, Kılıçdaroğlu, with alleged bribes ranging from cash and houses to coveted municipal jobs. If the court annuls the congress, Özel’s leadership could be voided, and a court-appointed trustee would take over Türkiye’s oldest political party until a new vote is held.

Some within the party fear the trial could pave the way for Kılıçdaroğlu’s return, deepening divisions at a time when the CHP is already accused of corruption and backroom dealings. Should the court rule against the leadership, it would deal a major blow to the party’s credibility, particularly after last year’s local election gains.

The party has since been shaken by internal rifts, high-profile resignations and legal battles over its internal procedures.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who led the CHP for over 13 years, has remained largely silent since stepping down but continues to exert influence over parts of the party’s grassroots. His recent remarks are being interpreted as a signal that he may not withdraw entirely from the political scene.