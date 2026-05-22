Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the former Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), told current party chair Özgür Özel during a phone call that he would lead Türkiye's main opposition party to a congress "at the most appropriate time" amid an escalating leadership dispute inside the CHP.

The conversation came after Özel earlier said a planned phone call between the two had not initially taken place because he was unable to reach Kılıçdaroğlu.

"Yesterday, it was stated that Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu would call me and that he had called. I returned his call around noon today, but when I called, his phone was switched off. Therefore, no conversation took place," Özel previously told reporters.

The remarks follow mounting tensions inside the CHP after a court ruling temporarily reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader and suspended the current administration headed by Özel.

Asked about the party's upcoming holiday schedule, Özel said the CHP leadership would remain at party headquarters in Ankara throughout the holiday period.

"Our determination continues. We are at the headquarters. We will continue protecting our party headquarters, our founding home," Özel said.

He added that CHP officials would continue traditional holiday visits and meetings with other political parties both at CHP headquarters and at party offices across the capital.