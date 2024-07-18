Russia has commended Türkiye for managing the Black Sea situation amid a climate of confrontational conditions.

Commenting at a press briefing in Moscow on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy, which aims to ensure NATO's constant presence in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday emphasized that under the Montreux Convention, which regulates maritime traffic in the region, Türkiye is the administrator, with the authority to manage the presence of non-regional states.

"The presence of non-Black Sea states in the Black Sea area is strictly regulated by the Montreux Convention. In this case, Türkiye is the administrator and accurately performs its functions," he stressed.

Ankara follows the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Convention that gives Türkiye the authority to restrict the passage of naval vessels through the Turkish Straits during times of war, while also conducting Black Sea demining operations to enable shipping in the region.

Currently, Türkiye, which enjoys close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, is continuing its contact with both sides to bring the two countries back to diplomacy and negotiate a solution.

Peskov noted that Russia perceives NATO warships in the Black Sea as an additional threat to its security and will take all necessary defense measures.

"The concentrated presence of NATO warships, taking into account Bulgaria and Romania as (the military) alliance coastal states, certainly poses an additional threat to the Russian Federation. Given the more direct involvement of NATO states in the conflict over Ukraine, Russia will take all necessary measures to ensure its own security," he said.

Regarding the initiative by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to turn the bloc into a military union, Peskov remarked: "This once again confirms the attitude of European states towards militarization, escalating tensions, confrontation and relying on confrontational methods in their foreign policy."

Peskov pointed out that while joint defense and security policy has always been a part of the EU's integration process, it has never been the bloc's main direction of development.

"It appears that Ms. von der Leyen is talking about changing priorities and giving this alliance (bloc) a military character. This work will most likely overlap with the interactions that EU countries have within the North Atlantic Alliance," he asserted.

The Kremlin representative rejected accusations that Russia poses a threat to Europe, arguing that Moscow is defending its interests in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation does not and has never posed a threat to anyone in the European Union. It is protecting its interests in Ukraine, especially when countries in the European Union ruled out any possibility of dialogue and consideration of Russia's concerns," he stressed.