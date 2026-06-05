Türkiye remains committed to its environmental and climate goals on the path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In a video message shared on social media to mark June 5 World Environment Day and Türkiye Environment Week, Kurum said protecting natural resources is both a national responsibility and a moral obligation toward future generations.

"The soil, air and water do not belong only to the people of today," Kurum said. "We have inherited them from future generations. Protecting this trust is our responsibility as a state, our shared value as a nation and our most conscientious duty as human beings."

Kurum highlighted a series of environmental initiatives undertaken under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including the expansion of protected natural areas, the development of public parks known as "nation gardens" and efforts to increase the number of Blue Flag-certified beaches along Türkiye's coastlines.

He also pointed to the Zero Waste Movement, launched under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, as a key environmental campaign that has gained international recognition.

"On the road to our 2053 Net Zero Emissions goal, Türkiye continues its determined march in the field of environment and climate," Kurum said.

The minister emphasized that Türkiye seeks not only to implement environmental policies domestically but also to share its experience and vision with the international community.

Kurum underlined that the country views its hosting of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya in November 2026 as an opportunity to showcase its environmental achievements and climate commitments on the global stage.

"Türkiye will not come to this major gathering empty-handed," he said. "We will present not only words but also strong examples that have already been implemented in practice."

Calling for collective action to protect the environment, Kurum said safeguarding water resources, soil and nature was essential for ensuring a sustainable future.

"If nature falls silent one day, all the words of humanity will remain unfinished," he stressed.