A press conference was held to launch the Zero Waste Festival, attended by minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 Climate High-Level Champion Samed Ağırbaş.

Running from June 1–7, the weeklong campaign features hundreds of events across Istanbul’s 39 districts and represents one of the most comprehensive environmental mobilizations ever undertaken in the city. The initiative forms part of the Zero Waste Foundation’s broader vision of transforming Istanbul into the world’s leading “Zero Waste Capital.” As part of the week’s activities, the Zero Waste Festival, which will take place in cooperation between the Zero Waste Foundation and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources from June 4–7, while the Zero Waste Forum will be held from June 5–7, both at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

The campaign is being carried out under the vision of first lady Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, Chair of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste and Honorary President of the Zero Waste Foundation. Through this initiative, Istanbul aims to promote a culture of sustainable living across all segments of society while advancing its long-term goals in resource efficiency, waste reduction and sustainable development.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the festival is not only an environmental initiative but also a broad transformation platform aimed at embedding a culture of sustainable living into everyday life.

Energy efficiency and zero waste

Speaking at the launch, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that the Zero Waste Movement has become a globally recognized sustainability brand embraced not only by Türkiye but also internationally. He noted that, as a result of this vision, March 30 was declared International Zero Waste Day by the United Nations and that Türkiye has become one of the leading countries in environmental diplomacy. He added that Istanbul will serve as the global center of this movement during Zero Waste Week. Emphasizing that the world is facing a major energy crisis, Bayraktar said:

“In such a period, using our energy efficiently, protecting our resources and turning our waste into value for the economy is no longer a choice, no longer a trend — it is a necessity, an obligation. Energy efficiency and zero waste are, in a sense, like Siamese twins, two core elements of the same approach. At the center of both lies the prevention of waste, the proper use of resources, and ultimately the goal of sustainable development. As I mentioned earlier, we are carrying out a nationwide energy efficiency mobilization across all areas of the economy — our buildings, industry, transportation and agriculture.”

He continued:

“This festival will be a comprehensive event that raises awareness on environmental protection, energy efficiency and sustainable living. As the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, together with the Zero Waste Foundation under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, we aim to bring energy efficiency and zero waste awareness into homes, workplaces, industry, transportation and agriculture - in short, into all areas of life and the economy - under the slogan ‘Energy Efficiency in Energy and Transformation for the Future.’”

From Istanbul to world

Samed Ağırbaş, President of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 Climate High-Level Champion, said that the Zero Waste brand has now spread across continents.

“Within the scope of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, more than 1,500 events will take place across Istanbul’s 39 districts with the participation of our citizens. We aim to create synergy together with 16 million residents of Istanbul. We want citizens to come together on a common ground and shared vision to do something for the city,” Ağırbaş stated. He also noted that the events in Istanbul are being organized through the cooperation of municipalities, civil society organizations and citizens:

“Major global cities such as London, New York and major cities in Asia have climate weeks. When naming this week in Istanbul, we chose to call it Istanbul Zero Waste Week.”

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül also emphasized that the Zero Waste awareness, which originated in Anatolia under the vision of Emine Erdoğan, has grown into a global movement.

He noted that more than 120 foreign ministers are expected to attend the Zero Waste Forum, and that the goal of Zero Waste Week is to position Istanbul as the capital of zero waste. He also highlighted Türkiye’s historical culture of avoiding waste and frugality as a foundation for this initiative.

The festival

The festival brings together environmental awareness, energy efficiency, technology, culture, art and education under one roof. Guided by the principle “The Earth is Our Common Home,” it aims to promote responsible resource use, conscious consumption and stronger environmental awareness.

“This festival has another distinguishing feature. In this respect, we will also be hosting a world first. All electricity used during the festival will be supplied entirely from renewable sources and will be verified with official certification. In this way, we will become the world’s first renewable-energy-certified festival,” said Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Over the four-day event, the festival is expected to welcome around 1 million visitors.

The festival will feature a wide range of programs designed for different audiences, including dedicated activity areas for children and young people with recycling workshops, environmental games, competitions and interactive educational experiences that make sustainability both engaging and accessible.

Culture and environmental awareness will come together through a series of concerts featuring well-known Turkish artists, including Rafet El Roman, Sinan Akçıl, Emre Aydın, Poizi, Sefo, Buray and Ceza, aiming to reach broader audiences through music.

A dedicated Zero Waste Kitchen area will also highlight sustainable gastronomy practices, with chefs presenting waste-free recipes, composting techniques and environmentally friendly cooking methods, alongside the use of recyclable and compostable materials throughout the festival.

Overall, the Zero Waste Festival is designed to go beyond a four-day event. It aims to serve as a long-term transformation initiative that brings together public institutions, the private sector, academia and citizens around a shared sustainability vision, fostering lasting change in environmental awareness, energy efficiency and circular economy practices.