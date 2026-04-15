The Mediterranean Turkish city of Antalya will host the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an annual event that brings together heads of state and other top officials from around the world.

The forum is a hallmark of Türkiye’s rising role in global affairs and comes at a time of tensions in the Middle East. It will be an occasion for talks between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan for efforts to prevent the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and proposals to ensure a lasting cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran. Pakistan has positioned itself as a key mediator in the process. Officials said a second round of talks between Iran and the U.S. could take place in Islamabad "very soon" at Pakistan’s invitation, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to visit Türkiye after Saudi Arabia, while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also host his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and the situation in Hormuz. The diplomatic push follows a two-week cease-fire secured last week after weeks of escalating hostilities. Iranian authorities say more than 3,300 people have been killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes since Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets before the cease-fire took effect. Despite the pause in fighting, officials say the situation remains fragile, with renewed negotiations seen as critical to preventing further escalation.

Distinguished guests

The forum will be a showcase of Türkiye’s alliances. More than 20 heads of state and more than 40 ministers confirmed participation. Among them are Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Sharif, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Libyan Prime Minister of the National Unity government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nechirwan Barzani of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Moldova’s Maia Sandu and Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman.

As for diplomats, the forum will be among the rare occasions where foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, currently engaged in a war, attend the same event. Elsewhere, Qatar, Türkiye’s key ally in the Gulf, will be represented by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi are among the ministers attending the forum. Top diplomats from Uzbekistan, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan will also participate in the event.

The annual event will mark its fifth edition at a time of raging conflicts in the region and talk of a “new order” with major shifts in ties. This year’s theme is fittingly “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

At the forum, Türkiye aims to highlight its vision for diplomacy and peace as Ankara has raised its profile as a key mediator in conflicts in recent years.

With Israel’s aggressive expansionism threatening to further destabilize the region, from the Gulf to Syria and Iran, Türkiye promotes itself as an oasis of stability. The forum will be a platform for Ankara to showcase this vision, discussing sharpening the foresight for future challenges and efficient ways to address those issues.

Türkiye is engaged in a diplomatic blitz on multiple fronts, from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war. Under the leadership of Erdoğan, the country seeks a mediator role in conflicts threatening the region and the international community while striving to remain neutral. Over the past two decades, it has become a key actor in international affairs, utilizing its location as a bridge between Europe and Asia and its ability to maintain dialogue with opposite sides of conflicts. This was most evident in its mediating role between Russia and Ukraine. It is the only country that managed to preserve good ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As for the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, the country balances its ties with NATO ally the U.S. and its eastern neighbor Iran successfully as it yearns to bring the sides to the negotiation table.