Lebanese Turkmen residents of the historic city of Baalbek, about 67 kilometers (41.6 miles) northeast of Beirut, live in constant fear of Israeli airstrikes, which have only worsened in the past month.

Duris village, which has a notable Turkmen population, has frequently been targeted by Israeli strikes, according to local residents and community leaders interviewed by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The village is situated in an area predominantly controlled by Hezbollah, rendering it particularly susceptible to attacks in the ongoing conflict.

The experiences of the Gorli family highlight the growing humanitarian concerns in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

"We have learned what war truly means," stated Ahmed Mohammed Gorli, 88, a Turkmen elder whose family has endured multiple conflicts in the region.

Another family member, Sade Gorli, said they are living in fear due to the war and Israel's ongoing attacks on them.

Ali Gorli, head of the Bekaa Turkmen Association, indicated that their community faces increased risks due to their proximity to Shiite areas. "The situation in Baalbek is dangerous because Turkmen live in villages alongside the Shiite community," he remarked.

Recent remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, offering refuge to Lebanese Turkmen, have struck a chord within the community.

"Many want to return to their ancestral homeland," Ali Gorli observed, noting numerous inquiries from community members about the possibility of relocating to Türkiye.

Turkmen of Bekaa Valley

Kemal Maksud, president of the Lebanese Turkish Cultural Association, reported that around 20,000-25,000 Turkmen reside in Lebanon, primarily concentrated in northern regions and five settlements in the Bekaa Valley.

While communities in the north remain relatively secure, those in the Bekaa Valley experience frequent displacement due to ongoing strikes, according to Maksud.

"Particularly in Duris town, bombing has forced people to evacuate to safer areas temporarily," he explained, outlining a trend that has persisted for the past month.

Maksud warned that if the war continues and the situation deteriorates further, the residents may seek to relocate to Türkiye. He reiterated that Türkiye has consistently supported the Lebanese Turkmen and stands by the oppressed people globally.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 2,700 people have been killed and more than 12,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.