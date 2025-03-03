Of the 22 suspects detained as part of the investigation launched on charges of "tender rigging" and "establishing, membership and aiding an organization to commit a crime," 18 suspects, including Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, were referred to the judge with a request for arrest.

Köseler was detained early on Thursday, along with others, over alleged tender rigging.

As part of the investigation carried out by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the proceedings of 22 suspects, including Köseler, continue at the Beykoz Courthouse.

The 18 suspects, whose testimonies were taken, were referred to the Criminal Court of Peace with the request for arrest, while judicial control was requested for the other four suspects.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into irregularities in three concerts by the Beykoz Municipality last year. The municipality’s representative for cultural and social matters was detained as part of the probe.

Police continue searching the municipal premises.

Köseler’s detention is the third such instance for the CHP in recent months.

In October, Istanbul’s Esenyurt district mayor, Ahmet Türk, was convicted for his connection to the PKK terrorist group.

In January, Istanbul’s upscale Beşiktaş district mayor, Rıza Akpolat, was arrested for an investigation into rigging allegations involving his office and companies run by his municipalities.

The CHP has denied the charges against its members, insisting the investigations were meant to “silence” the opposition.

The government dismisses the accusations and says the judiciary is independent.