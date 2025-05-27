Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Efkan Ala has renewed calls for a new civilian constitution in Türkiye, emphasizing the need for broad political consensus.

“Even if we have a parliamentary majority on our own, we prefer to draft the constitution together with the opposition,” he said, stressing that a constitution reflecting the consent of a wide segment of society would pave the way for sustainable development.

Speaking at an informal meeting with journalists at the party's headquarters, Ala underscored that constitutions should be a source of stability, not crisis.

"In Türkiye, unfortunately, constitutions have historically generated crises – from the 1960 and 1980 military coups to the Feb. 28 process and the July 15 coup attempt. This shows the urgent need for a new charter genuinely rooted in democratic legitimacy,” he said.

Reflecting on the legacy of military tutelage, Ala criticized the post-coup constitutions for curbing elected governments through unelected institutions. “Institutions like the National Security Council (MGK) were designed to restrict politics. The state was essentially run by appointed elites, not by elected representatives,” he said, noting that such structures institutionalized authoritarianism and eroded democratic governance.

He argued that Türkiye has now reached a political maturity where democratic institutions can function without tutelage.

“Thanks to the AK Party’s reforms, power is now sought at the ballot box, not in the corridors of the General Staff or the Constitutional Court,” he said.

He noted that this shift has created a political atmosphere conducive to open discussions about a new constitution.

Ala also addressed the importance of depoliticizing judicial matters, particularly the ongoing corruption case involving suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. He warned against politicizing judicial processes and urged the opposition to respect legal proceedings.

“If there is corruption, it must be investigated, regardless of who is involved. Turning a judicial case into a political cause only weakens trust in institutions,” he said.

Regarding national security, Ala said Türkiye is making tangible progress toward becoming a country free of terrorism. He confirmed that intelligence reports suggest a favorable outlook for the disarmament of terrorist groups during the summer.

“We are proceeding in stages. Premature moves could derail future steps. Experience teaches us to approach this cautiously,” he noted.

On reform efforts, Ala announced that the AK Party is preparing a wide-ranging reform package.

“We are entering a new period of ‘audible reforms’ – covering public administration, economy, digital transformation, social policies and civil liberties. If we implement these reforms simultaneously, we can escape the middle-income trap and move into the high-income league,” he said.

He added that 2026 will be designated the “Year of Reform,” and stressed the importance of empowering local governments to deliver faster and more effective public services.

Concluding his remarks, Ala stated that a unified national vision must be enshrined in the new constitution: “What greater responsibility could politics have than creating a common political vision for the country? That vision must be embodied in a foundational text – our new constitution.”