The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) vice-chair and spokesperson on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Releasing a statement on his personal Twitter account, Faik Öztrak said that his health condition is currently in a good state.

“I just learned that the recent COVID-19 test I took turned out to be positive. My health condition is fine for now. But, I will work from home for a few weeks. I thank everyone who calls and asks. I request those who recently contacted me without a mask, to take a test,” he wrote.

As the coronavirus pandemic races on at full speed across the globe, Turkey has ramped up precautions that influence nearly every aspect of life, including in politics and especially the Turkish Parliament. Despite these extra measures, nearly every prominent Turkish party has reported infections and many important political figures have contracted the virus.