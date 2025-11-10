An Ankara court on Monday released the detailed reasoning behind its earlier decision not to annul the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 38th and 21st extraordinary congresses, saying there is “no longer any legal interest” in pursuing the case.

In the 22-page report of the court, it was noted that the CHP Istanbul extraordinary provincial congress was held on Sept. 24, and the CHP 22nd extraordinary congress was held on Sept. 21, under the supervision of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) in accordance with the political parties law and with the approval of the Çankaya and Sarıyer district election boards.

It said that the new party chairpersons, provincial heads and disciplinary board members were duly elected and confirmed.

“It has been determined that the 38th ordinary congress of Nov. 4-5, 2023, the 38th ordinary Istanbul provincial congress of Oct. 8, and the 21st extraordinary congress of April 6, no longer provide a legal benefit for annulment. Thus, no ruling on the merits of the case is necessary,” it said.

The court also found that several plaintiffs lacked legal standing to sue. It cited former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş, who was expelled from the party by a CHP disciplinary board ruling in December 2024 and another complainant, Yılmaz Özkanat, expelled in May 2025. Both expulsions tripped them of the right to bring the case forward, it added.

On June 3, the Ankara public prosecutor’s office had prepared an indictment on the CHP's 38th Ordinary Congress held on Nov. 4-5, 2023, pursuant to Article 112 of the Political Parties Law and other relevant legislation.

In the indictment, former CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was named as the victim and Savaş as the complainant.

Between Nov. 4-5, 2023, during the CHP 38th Ordinary Congress held at Ankara Sports Hall, it was alleged that some delegates were bribed or offered incentives to vote in favor of then-candidate Özel. According to the claims, certain delegates were given money, promised mayoral or municipal council candidacies, or had themselves or relatives employed in CHP-run municipalities or affiliated companies.

CHP leaders have complained it is part of a “political operation” against them. Government officials counter that such claims are an attempt to discredit the legal process, pointing again to the independence of the judiciary and stressing that no political body can interfere in ongoing investigations.