The term euthanasia will be removed from a groundbreaking animal rights bill regarding stray animals, reports said Monday.

The modification comes amid opposition to the proposal.

Instead of “euthanasia,” the bill will say that “Provisions specified in Article 9 Clause 3 of the Veterinary Services Law shall be implemented,” sources from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said.

The aforementioned provisions state that it is prohibited to euthanize animals, but it could be implemented in case of incurable diseases, the prevention or eradication of infectious diseases that pose a risk to human health, or in cases in which the animals’ actions endanger the lives of humans and other animals, upon the decision of the veterinary. Euthanasia should be conducted by a veterinary or under the watch of a veterinarian, according to the provisions.

The motion also proposed changes in the fourth article of the proposal. According to the changes, animals taken by animal welfare services will be registered under the ministry database and will be kept in animal shelters until they are adopted.

The opposition fiercely advocates the removal of the proposal and appears to have gained the favor of several animal rights groups. The bill, whose first three articles were approved by the subcommittee last week after a fervent debate, includes euthanasia for aggressive dogs, prohibited breeds under current laws and those suffering from infectious, incurable diseases. Local administration will be in charge of the practice under the proposal and municipal officials will be sentenced to prison if they fail to comply. It also proposes increasing fines for owners of pets who abandon them.

The population of stray dogs in Türkiye is estimated to be 4 million, and 2.5 million dogs have been neutered in the past 20 years by municipalities, according to the draft bill. Under current legislation, municipalities have to neuter and vaccinate all street dogs and leave them where they were found following treatment. There are currently 322 animal shelters with a capacity to host 105,000 dogs, according to the bill. The draft bill also requires all municipalities to spend at least 0.3% of their annual budget on animal rehabilitation services and building shelters.

Municipalities will be given time until 2028 to build new shelters and improve current shelters, the bill says. Several animal rights groups have been staging protests for weeks since the bill was proposed and more protests are expected this week.

The AK Party defends the necessity of the bill amid a growing number of incidents involving stray dogs. Party lawmakers carried the photos of victims of feral dog attack in the first session of the debate at the parliamentary subcommittee. A report released by the Safe Streets and Defense of the Right to Life Association, an organization campaigning for the removal of all stray dogs from the streets, says that 65 people have died in street dog attacks since 2022. The government promised to tackle the issue earlier this year after a child was severely injured after being attacked by dogs in the capital, Ankara. Britain has recently issued a stray dog warning for travelers to Türkiye, stating that they often form packs and can be aggressive. It has advised visitors to be cautious and avoid approaching them.