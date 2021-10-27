German-Turkish politician Aydan Özoğuz was elected vice president of Germany's parliament on Tuesday, becoming the first person of Turkish ethnicity to assume the top role.

The Social Democrat successfully garnered support from across the political spectrum at the Bundestag's first session since the Sept. 28 general elections.

The vote for Özoğuz was 544-127, while 55 lawmakers abstained.

The 54-year-old was nominated by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and her candidacy was endorsed by the SPD's prospective coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

During parliament's new term, she will serve as one of five vice presidents under the Bundestag's new president, Baerbel Bas.

Özoğuz, a federal lawmaker since 2009, is widely seen as one of the most experienced politicians in her party.

In 2013, she became the first Turkish and Muslim politician serving as a minister in the country's federal government. Until 2018, she was the state minister for immigration, refugees and integration.

The SPD, which narrowly won last month's parliamentary elections, is currently holding talks with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a three-way coalition government. The parties are hoping to conclude coalition negotiations next month and form the new government before Dec. 25, Christmas Day.