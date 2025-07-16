Former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was sentenced to a total of one year and eight months in prison on charges of “insulting a public official” and “making threats” over remarks he made about Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek during a public panel. He was acquitted of the charge of “targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts.”

The prison sentence must be confirmed by two appeals courts.

It's the second time Imamoğlu has been convicted of insulting public officials. In 2022, Imamoğlu was sentenced to two years and six months in jail for criticizing election board officials over a decision to cancel the 2019 Istanbul elections. He has appealed that sentence, but it has not yet been reviewed.

The 2022 conviction, if upheld, could prevent Imamoğlu from participating in future elections. Istanbul University annulled Imamoğlu’s university diploma in March, without which he cannot stand as a candidate for president.

Since October last year, police have detained more than 500 people, over 200 of whom were then jailed pending trial, under investigations into municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Wednesday's hearing was held inside a courthouse-prison complex in Istanbul's Silivri district, a site often used for high-profile and politically sensitive trials and where Imamoğlu is currently being held.

The courtroom was packed with observers, including CHP Chair Özgür Özel, Imamoğlu’s wife Dilek Imamoğlu, party officials, lawmakers and foreign diplomats.

During his final defense, Imamoğlu criticized the judicial process and made references to Türkiye’s economy and the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, a government-led effort launched in late 2024. “Our history is filled with steps taken toward a democratic, prosperous and peaceful future for all – Turks and Kurds alike,” he said. “If this process is guided by law and democracy, Türkiye will shine like a pole star in the Middle East.”

In addition, the court ruled that Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code should be applied, which restricts certain civil rights of convicted individuals, including the right to hold public office.

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of up to seven years and four months for Imamoğlu on three charges: insulting a public official, threatening and targeting a person involved in counterterrorism. The court’s final ruling fell short of the maximum penalty but may still have political consequences due to the imposition of Article 53, which could impact his eligibility for public office, pending appeal.