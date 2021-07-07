The chairperson of Turkey's opposition Good Party (IP) pledged to strengthen the nation's internet infrastructure if her party is elected.

Speaking to her parliamentary group, IP Chairperson Meral Akşener said they see the internet as a basic necessity for the nation, "like electricity and water."

"For this reason, first of all, we will alleviate the tax burden in communications. We will strengthen internet infrastructure services and boost our investment above the OECD average. This will both enable more people to access the internet and boost our internet speed," she said.

Her party will expand Turkey's fiber infrastructure nationwide for the public's use, she said.

"Just as our young republic covered Turkey with an iron network, we will weave Turkey with fiber networks," she added, referring to the building of railway lines in the early days of the Turkish republic.

Turkey is currently using 4.5G technology, which is 10 times faster than 3G, the previous standard.

The next standard, 5G, offers faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices.