Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Thursday called for political and social unity in Türkiye for a new constitution.

“A brand-new civilian constitution is a crucial matter for Türkiye, and it is above parties or politics. It’s a national contract,” Kurtulmuş said at the “Türkiye’s Civil Constitutional Journey Project” event in the capital of Ankara.

Kurtulmuş pointed out that the 1982 Constitution has been subject to debate since its implementation.

“One of the most important issues of a strong Türkiye is social unity, togetherness, integration and state-nation fusion,” Kurtulmuş said and added, “There is no doubt that one of the basic elements of standing strong is a new constitution, and that there is a need for a new constitution."

It's vital to present a brand-new social contract that can meet the requirements of the age and demands of the people, he argued.

Constitutional reform cannot be the sole concern of any political party or political figure; it’s a common concern of 86 million people of Türkiye, Kurtulmuş said. “Therefore, we must proceed with great care without turning this into an area of political calculations.”

The government has been pushing to overhaul the Constitution for over a decade now, which was enforced in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, which still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has a comprehensive draft prepared by a scientific council during the pandemic, which it hopes to submit to Parliament.

Last summer, Kurtulmuş oversaw talks between political parties on a constitutional overhaul and met representatives of all parties at Parliament to discuss a new constitution. He has said the general consensus was “positive” but that the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) “still remains far from the table.”

The CHP is inclined to reject a constitutional overhaul, with its leader, Özgür Özel, claiming such a change has raised “other kinds of negotiations” without elaborating.

At least 400 lawmakers must ratify a new constitution draft in Parliament. Anything over 360 votes would allow a referendum, allowing the people to decide.