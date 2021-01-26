The chairperson of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, dismissed claims about his party’s involvement in violence against a Future Party (GP) lawmaker, calling such allegations a “cheap provocation.”

“The attempt to establish MHP’s connection with some attacks involving journalists and politicians is a baseless allegation,” Bahçeli told fellow MHP members in a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara on Tuesday. He continued by saying that his party has no involvement in the violent attack against GP Deputy Chair Selçuk Özdağ.

According to a statement by the party, Özdağ was ambushed by the group while he was getting into his car earlier this month.

Özdağ was taken to the hospital to seek treatment for the injuries to his face and head.

The GP Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu described the attack as a “terror activity” by saying: “We are faced with a political terror that cannot be covered up and silenced.”

The GP’s spokesperson Serkan Özcan in a Twitter message condemned the attack on behalf of his party and called on authorities to catch the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

Ankara Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation following the attack, and security forces have arrested two suspects in relation to the incident. The police are still looking for three other suspects involved in the violent attack.