The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) submitted a new bill, including a series of social media regulations, to the Turkish Parliament, a lawmaker confirmed Tuesday.

MHP Kırıkkale Deputy Halil Öztürk noted that his party prepared the bill with the idea that social media and digitalization evolve constantly and require new regulations.

Noting that unlimited freedom on social media outlets has led to a lack of control, the lawmaker said almost all countries in the world have been seeking ways to find solutions to the problems created as a result of social media outlets. He added that fake and anonymous accounts freely troll and victimize individuals, artists, politicians and the like.

The bill proposes the establishment of a commission to evaluate complaints regarding social media outlets across 81 provinces in Turkey.

It also criminalizes the publication of false information and posts that violate privacy, public peace and public health.

The bill also targets fraud through social media outlets, including fake donation campaigns and memberships.

New social media regulations in Turkey came into force in late 2020, marking the start of a new era for the Turkish public using platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

According to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the MHP, the new regulations aim to protect citizens’ personal data and make social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook appoint representatives in the country to remove unlawful content and block malicious content.

The government stated that the legislation was needed to combat cybercrime and protect users.

The bill sets a formal definition of a social media provider and ensures the platforms designate a responsible representative for investigations and legal proceedings relating to offenses on platforms.

Social media providers are defined as real or legal entities that allow users to create, monitor or share online content, which can be in the form of text, visual content, voice recordings or locations for social interaction.

Foreign-based social network providers with more than 1 million daily visitors in Turkey assign at least one representative. That individual's contact information is included on the website in a way that is obvious and easy to access.