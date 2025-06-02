The new judicial reform bill aims to end the perception of impunity and contribute to the rehabilitation of criminals, Türkiye’s Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Monday, a day after lawmakers approved the package in deliberations that lasted more than 15 hours.

The bill, widely known as the “10th Judiciary Package,” passed at Parliament’s justice committee on Sunday. It is now expected to land at the general assembly on Tuesday for a vote that it will likely win.

The bill will eliminate the perception of impunity spreading in Turkish society, Tunç said in a statement on X.

The issue has been felt in the public after courts have ruled for light sentences in incidents that stirred up public outrage.

The package is harsh on offenders and relieves convicts suffering illnesses.

“Even if the sentence they receive is less than two years, convicts will be released on probation after serving at least one-tenth of their sentence in a penal institution until their conditional release date,” Tunç explained. “In this way, the punishment’s deterrent effect will be strengthened and the execution will occur in a way suitable for the purpose (of the punishment).”

Reforming convicts

While the bill effectively combats crime, it also seeks to rehabilitate criminals.

In an effort to reduce recidivism, Tunç said convicts marked as repeat offenders will have the right to conditional release to ensure their adaptation to the outside world, rehabilitate them to prevent them from committing crimes again and bring them back to society.

Those who are subject to the second recidivism provisions will be able to benefit from conditional release if they serve three-fourths of their fixed-term prison sentence with good behavior, Tunç added.

‘Human-oriented approach’

The bill also expands the scope of the exclusive execution of sentences, according to Tunç.

The scope of the weekend or night execution method will be increased from 1 year and 6 months to 3 years for crimes committed intentionally; from 3 to 5 years for crimes committed by negligence, except for the crime of murder by negligence.

The scope of the execution method for home sentences will be increased from 1 year to 3 years for women, children, or people over the age of 65, from 2 years to 4 years for people over the age of 70, and from 4 years to 5 years for people over the age of 75.

It will be possible to decide on the execution of prison sentences of up to 6 years at home for people over the age of 80.

Except for those sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, criminals unable to survive alone in penal institutions due to illness or disability, or those determined not to pose a serious and concrete threat to public safety, may be permitted to serve their sentences at home.

Public safety

A crucial amendment the bill introduces is increased sentences against people who fire guns or gas cartridges known as “blank guns” during public celebratory events, especially weddings or sports event celebrations.

These people will be charged with "deliberately endangering public security,” Tunç said.

The penalty for those who fire a weapon or use explosives, including those that can fire sound and gas cartridges in residential areas, will be increased and will be determined as 1 to 5 years in prison.

If this crime is committed in places where people are present together, such as weddings, engagements and farewell ceremonies for soldiers, the penalty to be given will be increased by half to one-fold.

Correctional terms for children

Tunç said the bill introduces changes for child convicts, as well.

He said the decision to transfer child convicts from closed penal institutions to children's education centers will be made after a good conduct evaluation.

Child convicts sentenced to a total of 3 years or less in prison for intentional crimes and 5 years or less in prison for negligent crimes will serve their sentences directly in children's education centers.

Traffic safety

The bill also combats traffic disruptions, namely those blocking the traffic by blocking the road or preventing other vehicles from moving.

“Blocking a road in traffic will be regulated as an independent crime,” Tunç assured. “Anyone who unlawfully prevents a land vehicle from moving, stops this vehicle while it is moving, or takes it from where it is going to another place will be punished with a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years.”

Penalties will increase for those who endanger traffic safety, starting at a minimum of four months and going up to two years in prison.