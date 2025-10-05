The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing a new judicial package, a set of laws and regulations, for more strict sentences against random shootings. The package, which will be presented to Parliament’s general assembly for voting in the coming days, aims for a more efficient fight against stray gunfire that claims lives.

Under a proposed bill, the minimum jail term for those firing in a residential area will be one year, and courts may further increase it to five years based on each case. The sentence will be doubled if it's celebratory gunfire. Firing into the air is still a common practice across the country during weddings and traditional ceremonies to send off new conscripts, a practice peculiar to Türkiye.

Sentencing will also cover those firing blanks and gas pistols, who will face jail terms between six months to three years if they open fire in residential areas.

Lawmakers also seek to amend the Turkish Penal Code for notorious road rage incidents. Road rage incidents will be classified under a separate article under the code if Parliament approves the AK Party’s judicial package. Those who illegally stop a vehicle or block it from moving will face prison terms between one year to three years, while those hijacking said vehicles will face prison terms of up to five years. Road rage incidents have been a staple of daily life in the country as they are more publicized now, thanks to the prevalence of cellphones and dashboard cameras recording the incidents. Though most cases end up with damage to vehicles by angry motorists or fisticuffs, road rage also endangers traffic, especially in big cities.