The Turkish Parliament has resumed its legislative work after a 13-day break with a busy agenda awaiting deputies.

During the first meeting, the deputies will discuss a bill to be introduced to deter stockpiling, which is becoming a significant problem due to currency fluctuations. In October, Turkey’s antitrust watchdog said it had fined the country’s five biggest supermarket chains as well as one supplier a total of TL 2.7 billion ($204 million) for violating antitrust regulations. The government has pointed the finger at major retailers, blaming them for soaring prices in the country and investigated potential exploitative pricing in the battle to curb prices. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously said that the government “will show no mercy” for individuals that are stockpiling and trying to take advantage of rising prices of goods.

Parliament will also discuss a report on measures to minimize the effects of global climate change and efficient use of water resources. The parliamentary research commission prepared the report in four months.