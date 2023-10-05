President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops to Iraq and Syria for two years and submitted it to Parliament for ratification, amid Ankara's national security concerns in the face of the recent PKK terrorist attack.

The motion said the risks and threats posed to national security by the developments in the areas adjacent to Türkiye's southern land borders and the ongoing conflict environment continue to increase.

Noting that Türkiye attaches great importance to the protection of the territorial integrity, national unity and stability of its neighbor Iraq, the motion said: "The continued existence of PKK and Daesh elements in Iraq and attempts at ethnicity-based separatism have a direct impact on regional peace, stability and the security of our country."

The motion also said that, due to these developments, necessary measures should be taken in line with Türkiye's rights arising from international law.

The text also warned against developments that might pose a danger to Türkiye's national security, and are aimed at disrupting the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria through terrorism and at creating illegitimate fait accomplis in the field in terms of national security.

The motion also emphasized the importance of Türkiye's continued participation in international coalitions formed to fight Daesh and other terrorist groups on the ground.

Türkiye battles the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq and its Syrian affiliate the YPG in northern Syria.

The group constitutes a serious security threat to the country. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the two terrorists who attempted to attack the Interior Ministry headquarters in the capital Ankara came from Syria and received training over there. He noted that all PKK/YPG facilities and areas controlled by the terrorists were now "legitimate targets" for the Turkish military.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, Britain, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

Türkiye has also launched operations against other terrorist groups in the region, most notably Daesh.