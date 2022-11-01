The People's Alliance is carrying out joint efforts for constitutional amendments and there will be consultation visits to political parties, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Tuesday.

Speaking after a breakfast event chaired by the party chair President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, Çelik said: "As the People's Alliance, we are working together. Our Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ will meet with Fethi Yıldız, who is carrying out this work from the MHP. Tomorrow, the calendar will be clear. An amendment that could be passed overwhelmingly if it goes to a referendum."

The People's Alliance is mainly led by the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

“One of the first goals of our Century of Türkiye vision is to draw a new constitution that will be the product of the national will,” Erdoğan recently said.

Speaking on a constitutional change regarding the right to wear headscarves, Erdoğan said that the amendment will be submitted to Parliament soon and thereby enable the issue to be eliminated from Türkiye’s agenda for good.

“We have prepared a constitutional amendment that will protect the family from the threat of deviant movements, and guarantee the educational and working rights of our daughters and ladies with or without headscarves," he outlined.

Çelik also criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for his recent statements claiming that there is an "epidemic of methamphetamine across Türkiye" that is allegedly allowed by the ruling elite and some state bodies, including security organs, also claiming that they benefit from it financially.

"We see that Kılıçdaroğlu has made the most embarrassing statements in Turkish political history, (claiming) that the drug trade is allowed in order to close the current account deficit in Türkiye. This in itself is a shameful slander. It is extremely shameful, inappropriate, provocative," he said.