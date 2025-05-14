The right to hope, a legal concept that grants parole hearings for people sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, for jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan has not been discussed in meetings with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said on Wednesday.

Tunç mentioned the issue upon a question raised by reporters after the DEM Party brought up the issue following the PKK’s announcement of laying down arms. The dissolution statement of the terrorist group led to questions regarding the fate of Öcalan, who has served life without parole in Imralı, an island prison near Istanbul, since 1999 after his capture in Kenya. Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who launched the terror-free Türkiye initiative, had initially called on authorities to weigh the possibility of the right of hope for Öcalan if he calls the group to dissolve. The right of hope, even implemented, does not grant immediate release. Öcalan, for his part, did not propose any conditions for his historic call. Nevertheless, conditions of his incarceration may be eased.

On the legal regulation for terrorists laying down arms, Tunç said: “The DEM Party visited our Justice Ministry during this process. They expressed some views and made suggestions. There are works that we had already started,” referring to plans for the ill, convicted and detained members.

“There are convicts and detainees in prisons who are sick and cannot continue their lives on their own. Sick convicts and detainees are treated there, especially in rehabilitation-type prisons, and they have an implementation process. This can be applied especially for crimes committed under five years. Of course, the evaluation on this issue is in the hands of our Parliament; our deputies can increase this period and expand its applicability even more."

The minister also reminded that women convicts who received imprisonment of up to three years and who gave birth have the right to be executed at home. “This period can be extended until the child starts school. Again, for those over a certain age, there is an execution at home option for people over 70 years of age in our penal execution law.”

Tunç highlighted that the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) parliamentary group would meet with the groups of other parties to discuss the penalizing of people who carried out crimes in the name of the terrorist group without being a member themselves.

The PKK on Monday announced its decision to lay down arms and dissolve itself after decades of waging terrorism. The historic decision was taken at a leadership "congress" held in northern Iraq earlier in May.