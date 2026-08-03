Türkiye is preparing to define its "red lines" in a new phase of its fight against PKK terrorism through the terror-free Türkiye initiative. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is expected to submit a draft framework law to Parliament later this week after holding talks with all political parties. The framework law and the consultations will focus on the integration of PKK members and on how those who surrendered or are serving prison sentences will be treated once the PKK's full dissolution and disarmament have been verified by the authorities.

The initiative began in October 2024, when Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key government ally, proposed that jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan call on the terrorist group to lay down its arms. Öcalan accepted the proposal and shaped his side of the initiative over the following months. After issuing his historic call to the PKK in February 2025, the terrorist group complied and began laying down its arms. However, Turkish authorities have not yet verified its complete disarmament and continue monitoring the group's senior leadership in northern Iraq.

The government has repeatedly said that legislative steps would be taken if the PKK dissolved itself, something the terrorist group had long sought. In return for disarmament, the authorities plan to reduce the sentences of convicted PKK members. Those plans have culminated in the framework law, which political parties have discussed in meetings with the parliamentary speaker and among themselves. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş reaffirmed last week that the bill could be submitted to Parliament this week before the legislature begins its summer recess.

According to media reports, Kurtulmuş, AK Party parliamentary group chair Abdullah Güler, party spokesperson Ömer Çelik and Deputy Chair Efkan Ala, who also took part in the previous "reconciliation process" aimed at persuading the PKK to disarm, met on Monday to finalize preparations for the framework law. Güler will also hold talks with representatives of political parties at Parliament for a "preliminary" meeting to inform them about the contents of the draft bill.

A report by broadcaster A Haber said the framework law would focus on three categories: those who did not actively participate in the PKK's crimes, those convicted solely of PKK membership, and PKK supporters living in European countries who were not involved in acts of terrorism. Those currently serving prison sentences could become eligible for judicial supervision, under which they would be returned to prison if they committed another offense within three years.

A Haber also reported that the Presidency and Parliament would establish two committees to monitor the next phases of the initiative. The committees would operate for six months and oversee the return of PKK members from abroad, the surrender of weapons, and the social integration of former members of the terrorist group. Öcalan and the PKK's senior leadership would not be eligible for any leniency.

Öcalan, who was visited by a delegation from the PKK-aligned Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Sunday, released a message through the delegation on Monday. He welcomed the framework law and said that "a step was required to begin a one-thousand-kilometer journey."

"With this law, we are setting out to resolve a historic issue. We are at the beginning of a democratization process that will be at least as significant as the founding of the republic," Öcalan was quoted as saying by the DEM Party.

"With society's organized participation, we will achieve a historic breakthrough. This step will make an enormous contribution to both peace and the economy. Not everything has been resolved yet. However, there is also no reason to adopt a negative approach. What matters is that this step is properly understood and that everyone assumes responsibility for the success of the process. The law to be enacted by Parliament will serve as the key to unlocking this process. It will open the door wide to a democratic republic," he added.

Kurtulmuş said last Thursday that the proposed legislation would pave the way for "a new era of brotherhood," while reiterating that it would not amount to a general amnesty. Speaking at a ceremony at Parliament, Kurtulmuş said the initiative had reached a critical stage following months of work by Parliament's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which brought together representatives from nearly all political parties.

"Our goal is to build a terror-free Türkiye," Kurtulmuş said, describing terrorism as a decadeslong burden that has cost the country thousands of lives and caused significant economic losses.

Kurtulmuş said the process had been carried out with great care through cooperation among state institutions and political actors. He described the initiative as the result of what he called the convergence of "state wisdom and the nation's collective conscience."

He also said Türkiye had an opportunity to leave behind decades of violence and painful memories, arguing that the country was entering a new phase focused on national unity, democratic consensus and social cohesion.

"The doors to a new era will be opened with the adoption of this law," Kurtulmuş said. "Türkiye will begin a completely new period of brotherhood."

He added that strengthening national solidarity, democracy and social unity would reinforce Türkiye's position and ensure that no external force could hinder the country's progress.