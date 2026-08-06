The 12-article draft Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration will be on the agenda of the Justice Committee of the Turkish Parliament on Friday. The bill is a crucial step in the terror-free Türkiye initiative, which has advanced primarily through the terrorist group PKK's declaration of dissolution and its initial steps toward disarmament. If passed, the law will defer the sentences of PKK members not involved in acts of terrorism and facilitate the return of the group's supporters from abroad.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) secured the signatures of 360 lawmakers this week and unveiled the contents of the bill on Wednesday when it submitted it to the Office of the Parliament Speaker. The temporary law excludes terrorists involved in killings as well as senior members of the terrorist group, including its founder, Abdullah Öcalan. PKK members will be allowed to surrender and benefit from provisions reducing or deferring their sentences once Turkish authorities confirm that the terrorist group has fully laid down its arms.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed the submission of the draft law to Parliament, describing it as a product of broad political consensus aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat, reinforcing national unity, and fostering lasting peace in Türkiye and the wider region. In a statement, Erdoğan said the proposal was the result of comprehensive consultations and reflected the nation's determination to resolve one of its longstanding security challenges.

"The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, prepared following extensive consultations, has been submitted to our esteemed Parliament with broad consensus reflecting our nation's determination to achieve a solution," Erdoğan said on social media. The president said the legislation seeks to permanently free Türkiye from the threat of terrorism while reinforcing national solidarity and fostering a climate of peace both at home and across the region.

"I hope this important step, which aims to permanently rid Türkiye of the terrorist threat, strengthen our national unity and solidarity, and reinforce an atmosphere of peace in our country and region, will bring positive outcomes," he said.

Erdoğan also thanked those who contributed to drafting the legislation and advancing the process, singling out Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, the AK Party's partner in the People's Alliance, for his role. He also expressed appreciation to parliamentary groups and lawmakers who supported the legislative effort, voicing hope that the process would continue successfully in the coming period. The president met Bahçeli on Thursday afternoon, likely to discuss the bill.

The Ministry of National Defense, which oversaw the military's decades-long campaign against the PKK, said on Thursday that the initiative would significantly contribute to peace, security and stability both in Türkiye and the wider region. In a statement, the ministry noted that Türkiye had achieved significant success in counterterrorism thanks to the efforts of the security forces and the support of the nation.

"The largest share in this belongs to our revered martyrs, our veterans and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the homeland," the ministry said. It also underlined that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would remain committed to their duties and responsibilities throughout the process and would continue "taking measures to crown the success in counterterrorism with lasting peace and security."

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Thursday that the draft law was "absolutely not providing a special status for anyone and does not cover other terrorist groups." Gürlek said in a social media post that the law would not apply to those who ordered terrorist attacks or those who carried out attacks that "took the lives of members of our security forces." He also underlined that implementation of the law would be contingent upon the complete dissolution of the PKK and that the terrorist group would be required to destroy all of its weapons and munitions "in an irreversible way."

Özgür Özel, chair of the main opposition New Party (YP), who supported the initiative while serving as chair of the Republican People's Party (CHP), reiterated his support for the process, although his party abstained from signing the draft bill. On Thursday, Özel met with the families of victims of terrorism in Ankara and renewed his support for ending terrorism. "We advocate that all guns fall silent and that all weapons in the hands of the terrorist group be removed," he said, while pledging that his party would contribute to the Justice Committee's work on the bill. Özel, however, claimed that the government was trying to portray the initiative as a solution to the concerns of the families of martyrs and counterterrorism veterans.

On Wednesday, a parliamentary committee approved a separate draft bill to improve the benefits of the families of martyrs and veterans by increasing their monthly compensation.

Ayşegül Doğan, spokesperson for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which has intricate links to the PKK, said at a news conference on Thursday that the draft bill marked the first step of a new era "in terms of a transition from armed conflict to legal and democratic politics." The DEM Party acted as an intermediary between the imprisoned Öcalan and Parliament, also relaying his messages regarding the initiative to the public. The party views the PKK as an armed group fighting for what it considers a just cause, in contrast to the state's designation of the group as a terrorist organization. Doğan said the process should advance "under the joint responsibility of society and all political parties."