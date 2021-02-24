Turkey will announce its Human Rights Action Plan on Tuesday, which "was prepared according to the expectations of all factions of Turkey," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday at the 7th Istanbul Provincial Congress of Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Also, in two weeks, the country will reveal an economic reform package, Erdoğan added.

"I hope we will reveal our determination to grow our country once again by announcing our economic reform package," he stressed.

The plan is expected to focus on the topics of freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial and freedom of speech, as well as the rights of women and the disabled. The enhancement of these liberties has seen setbacks in the bureaucracy, which has prevented these rights from being implemented properly.