Turkey's Parliament formed a subcommittee Tuesday to probe human rights violations that began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As a committee, our mission is not to look at the war crimes committed but to bring the world’s attention to the civilian casualties," head of the Turkish Parliament's committee on human rights Hakan Çavuşoğlu said.

The subcommittee under the human rights committee will also investigate the effects of the ongoing conflicts on the lives of Turkish citizens of Armenian descent.

Çavuşoğlu said that the rights of the citizens of Armenian descent are under the protection of state law.

"We have no tolerance for the alienation of our (Armenian) citizens including the thousands of Armenians who illegally work in our country based on the clashes (between the two countries),” he said.

Armenian forces launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, despite the region being outside the frontline zone – violating a cease-fire between the two sides and leaving at least 35 civilians wounded, including women and children.

The humanitarian truce had been declared Saturday for exchanging prisoners and retrieval of bodies of either sides' soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

The cease-fire came after a trilateral meeting was held Friday in Moscow between Russian, Azerbaijan and Armenia foreign ministers.

Fresh clashes began Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

From Sept. 27 until Oct. 13, at least 42 Azerbaijani civilians have lost their lives and more than 200 were injured, said the country's chief prosecutor's office.

Many world powers, including Russia, France and the U.S., have called for a new cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.