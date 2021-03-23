Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop will attend a conference on terrorism from March 24-25, his office announced Tuesday.

The Fourth Conference of Parliament Speakers to Combat Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity will be held in Turkey's southern Antalya province.

Delegations from Iraq and Afghanistan will be present at the venue, whereas participants from China and Russia will attend online.

A joint declaration on COVID-19 and global terrorism will be issued after the event.

Şentop said a joint fight is needed to rid the world of both terrorism and the pandemic.