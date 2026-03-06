A parliamentary commission established to examine the causes behind children being drawn into crime will continue its work for an additional month, Ankara announced on Friday.

The decision to extend the mandate of the commission was approved during a parliamentary session on March 4 and published in the Official Gazette, allowing the body to continue its research from March 10 for another month.

The commission was formed to investigate the root causes that lead children into criminal activity and to propose preventive and protective policies aimed at improving their participation in social life.

Steps against juvenile crime

On the other hand, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the government is preparing additional legal measures to protect children from criminal environments and strengthen penalties for those who exploit minors in illegal activities, according to the ministry statement published on Friday.

Gürlek noted that authorities aim to prevent children from being drawn into crime while also ensuring rehabilitation for those who have already committed offenses, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is to reintegrate them into society.

“We must keep children away from environments that lead them to commit crimes,” Gürlek said. “If they do commit an offense, we must rehabilitate them and ensure they can return to society.”

He also remarked that the government introduced several provisions in the 11th Judicial Reform Package targeting criminal groups that use minors in illegal activities. The reforms increased penalties for organized crime leaders and members who involve children in crimes.

He added that the government is considering further increases to those penalties under the upcoming 12th Judicial Reform Package, which is currently being prepared.

“In cases where organized crime groups, their leaders or members use children in criminal activities, we have already raised the penalties,” Gürlek said. “We are now considering increasing those penalties again in the 12th Judicial Reform Package.”

The minister emphasized that protecting children and safeguarding their future is a fundamental responsibility of the state.

“Children are entrusted to us,” Gürlek said. “We have a duty to protect their future.”

He also stressed that the role of the state extends beyond preventing crime, noting that authorities must also help create social opportunities that allow young people to build stable futures.

“The state not only prevents crime,” Gürlek said. “It must also offer individuals a social future.”

According to Gürlek, the planned measures aim both to deter criminal groups from exploiting minors and to ensure that children who become involved in crime receive support and rehabilitation so they can return to society as productive individuals.

The proposed changes are expected to be included in the next judicial reform package that the government plans to present to Parliament.

Gürlek previously announced that the Justice Ministry has launched a joint platform with the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of National Education to study the issue.

The platform will examine social, educational and family-related factors that may lead children toward criminal activity or violent behavior, he said.

“We aim to conduct a comprehensive study on the circumstances that lead children toward violence, starting from family structures and education,” Gürlek stressed. “We are also considering measures to ensure that children who are driven into crime serve the full duration of their sentences.”

He added that the government intends to introduce policies that respond to public concerns over crimes involving minors and perceptions that offenders are not sufficiently punished.

“We will take steps to address crimes involving children and to break the perception of impunity in society,” Gürlek said. “Our goal is to produce regulations that deliver concrete improvements in practice.”

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to combat violence against women, noting that recent legislation had established stronger legal tools to address such crimes. Gürlek said additional provisions related to the protection of victims could be included in the upcoming judicial reform package.

“We closely monitor the problems experienced by women who are victims of violence,” he said. “We plan to introduce further regulations on this issue in the 12th Judicial Reform Package and present them to Parliament.”

A series of fatal stabbing incidents involving teenagers has intensified public debate in Türkiye over youth violence and the factors driving minors toward crime. One of the most widely reported cases occurred on Jan. 24, 2025, when 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi was stabbed by a 15-year-old attacker at a street market in Istanbul. Minguzzi died on Feb. 9 after spending 16 days in intensive care.

Just two months later, another fatal stabbing shocked the public in the northern province of Tokat, where 17-year-old national athlete Berkay Melikoğlu was killed.

In one of the most recent incidents, 17-year-old Atlas Çağlayan died after being stabbed during an argument in Istanbul on Jan. 14, with initial findings indicating that the suspect is a 15-year-old.