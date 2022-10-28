The head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Şebnem Korur Fincancı, was detained on Thursday after she called for a probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons against the PKK by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the TTB head last week after she appeared in the media calling for an investigation into accusations that the Turkish military had used chemical weapons in its fight against terrorists.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week denied the accusations that were broadcast on a media outlet that is close to the PKK and said legal action would be taken against anyone making such allegations.

The PKK is also listed as a terrorist group in Europe and the United States.

The Turkish army denies it uses or keeps in its inventory internationally banned ammunition.

According to a statement by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Korur was arrested for disseminating terrorist propaganda.