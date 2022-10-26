The head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Şebnem Korur Fincancı, was detained on Wednesday for engaging in terrorist propaganda and a defamation campaign against the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

According to a statement by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Korur was arrested for disseminating terrorist propaganda after the Terrorist Crimes Investigation Bureau launched a probe into the comments she made on TV.

The prosecutor's office also demanded that Fincancı should be stripped of her position as the head of the union and a new chair should be elected.

Korur drew harsh criticism from all circles of Türkiye after she accused the TSK of using chemical weapons on terrorists last week.

"Ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements is not used by our Armed Forces. This type of ammunition is not in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry described the latest attempt to spread disinformation about the TSK as a “futile last stand” by the PKK terrorist organization that is weakening due to Türkiye’s successful operations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday accused Fincancı of "speaking the language of terrorism" and said she could not remain at the top of the doctors' union.

"If necessary, we will ensure that this name is changed by legal regulation," he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.