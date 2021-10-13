The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersan Saner on Wednesday presented the resignation of the National Unity Party (UBP)-Democrat Party (DP)-Rebirth Party (YDP) coalition government to President Ersin Tatar due to quorum issues within parliament.

In his statement, Saner said quorum issues, developments within the two coalition partner parties and certain problems in government lead to his resignation.

Stating that the tripartite coalition, in a sense, was founded in response to other parties' evasion of the responsibility of governing, Saner said that despite all the problems in domestic and foreign politics, the coalition government successfully fulfilled its duty.

"As of today, since we do not have a majority in the parliament, that is, we do not have 26 numbers, I have returned the duty to the president," he added.

Forming a government in the TRNC's 50-seat parliament requires the support of at least 26 lawmakers.

"Early elections should be held as soon as possible," he added.

Saner is the leader of the UBP. The tripartite coalition of UBP, DP and YDP was approved by President Tatar last December.