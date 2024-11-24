Talks on drafting a new constitution may hit a snag as the main opposition leader hinted that his party might join the efforts only when it wins the next general election.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) seeks consensus among parties and the public to replace the coup-era Constitution with a civilian one. Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said on Sunday that a new constitution was indeed necessary, but they would “do it only after the current administration is changed.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly called for the new constitution, and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş engaged with various parties, including the CHP, for their input to draft a road map for a new draft. Özel, who met Erdoğan several times as ties between the AK Party and the CHP softened following March’s local elections, said they were ready to bring Türkiye into the new century of the republic with a new constitution “that will be approved by 95% of the population and will be egalitarian.”

Speaking at an event in the capital, Ankara, Özel said a social contract was needed, but “first, we have to replace this government.” The CHP hopes to defeat Erdoğan's party in 2028 after repeatedly failing to unseat it in consecutive elections. “We need a constitution that will not be approved by 51% but 95%,” he said, referring to votes usually garnered by the ruling party. Municipal election results, where it won several AK Party strongholds, encouraged the CHP for the next general election, though Özel said earlier that he wouldn’t be running for the presidency, unlike his predecessor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The government has been pushing to overhaul the Constitution for over a decade now, which was enforced in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions. It still represents a dark period in Turkish political history. The AK Party has a comprehensive draft prepared by a scientific council during the pandemic, which it’s hoping to submit to Parliament. AK Party ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) also has a constitutional draft including over 100 articles. At least 400 lawmakers must ratify a new constitution draft in Parliament. Anything over 360 votes would allow a referendum, allowing the people to decide.