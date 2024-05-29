Parliament on Wednesday adopted a motion condemning Israel’s offensive in Rafah as casualties continue to rise day by day in the Gaza Strip.

The motion calls the United Nations Security Council to an emergency session against Israel’s attacks in the Palestinian enclave.

“Israel under the Netanyahu administration does not hesitate violating all verdicts by international courts and is known for its occupation and cruelty. It continues targeting civilian settlements,” the motion says.

It says “Zionist violence” continues before the very eyes of the world and Israel’s policy of oppression against Gazans condemned to isolation made Palestine a place not suitable for living. The motion refers to Israel’s massacre of more than 40 Palestinians in a tent camp for the displaced and said Israel’s actions turned into a genocide, surpassing any practice of apartheid. “It is the duty of every individual, every country respecting human rights not to remain silent against those massacres, those crimes against humanity,” it said.

“Humanity led by conscious, fair communities condemned the Holocaust, and today, they are condemning the Israeli administration and its massacres. The Republic of Türkiye, with all its institutions, became one voice to exhibit its stand in favor of stopping Israel and maintaining a cease-fire. The hearts of our nation stand with the innocent people of Gaza. We will never forget images emerging from Rafah and continue our efforts for the punishment of the perpetrators,” the motion said.