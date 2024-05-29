U.S.-made munitions were used in the deadly Israeli airstrike on a Rafah displacement camp in southern Gaza, according to a CNN analysis.

The strike, which occurred Sunday, killed at least 45 people and injured over 200, most of whom were women and children, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage and chaos, with rescuers pulling burned bodies from the wreckage. The Israeli military’s assault on Rafah, where 1.3 million Palestinians had taken shelter, has sparked international condemnation. United Nations agencies, aid groups, and various governments have urged Israel to halt its offensive.

CNN reported that their analysis identified the tail of a U.S.-made GBU-39 small-diameter bomb at the strike site. The bomb, manufactured by Boeing, is designed for high precision with minimal collateral damage.

However, experts note that any munition poses risks in densely populated areas. Chris Cobb-Smith, a former British Army artillery officer, and Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal expert, confirmed the identification.

President Joe Biden's policy toward Israel remains unchanged despite the Rafah strike, suggesting it hasn't crossed a red line that would alter U.S. support.

This stance persists even though Biden previously stated he wouldn't allow certain U.S. weapons to be used in major offensives in Rafah.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged using GBU-39 bombs in the strike but claimed the ensuing large fire wasn't solely caused by their munitions.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari alleged the possibility of stored weapons in a nearby compound being ignited.

Despite mounting political pressure, American support for Israel continues. The U.S. remains Israel’s largest arms supplier, with President Biden recently approving $15 billion in military aid to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.