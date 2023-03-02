The Turkish Parliament has formed a commission to probe the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and to enhance precautions against the disaster in the country.

The Earthquake Investigation Commission was formed with a joint motion signed by five political parties shortly after a general assembly session started on Thursday.

The commission, which will have 21 members, will work for three months to look into the outcomes of the recent earthquakes, discuss ways to enhance the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and urban transformation projects, and take necessary steps to deal with the natural disaster.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group Deputy Chairman Bülent Turan noted that earthquakes are a reality in Türkiye and that lawmakers are obliged to take joint steps and do “whatever is necessary” to deal with them.

At least 45,089 people died in the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6. At least 11,020 aftershocks occurred after the twin earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazığ. In addition, the number of people who were evacuated or left the quake-hit regions by their means and registered to the district governorships in the provinces they went to has reached nearly 2 million.