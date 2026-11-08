Parliament will resume work on Monday with several bills and budgets of ministries are up for discussion.

Among others, the General Assembly will discuss a bill on the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay). In earlier sessions, lawmakers approved the first four articles of the bill, which further regulates the work of one of the oldest civic society organizations in Türkiye. The bill ensures the Turkish Red Crescent’s status as the only authorized organization to receive and utilize aid delivered to Türkiye by the International Federation of Red Crescent and Red Cross Organizations, the International Red Cross Committee and separate aid delivered by the Red Crescent and Red Cross organizations from other countries.

Under the bill, Turkish Red Crescent staff working in disaster and conflict zones for aid operations will be entitled to monetary compensation.

The General Assembly will then take up the Bill on Foreign Digital Accommodation Platforms. Under the bill, foreign digital accommodation platforms will be required to obtain an authorization certificate from the government to operate. The certificate fee will be TL 5 million, with the amount to be increased annually in line with the previous year's revaluation rate. The certificate will be valid for two years and will be non-transferable. Foreign digital accommodation platforms will pay a tourism contribution of 0.075% to the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). The tax base of the digital services tax will be used as the basis for calculating this contribution.

Access to foreign digital accommodation platforms found to be operating in Türkiye without an authorization certificate, or whose certificates have been revoked or expired, will be blocked. Those failing to comply with the requirement to use and maintain in working order the hardware, programs and software specified by authorities will face an administrative fine of TL 500,000.

Elsewhere, the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee will continue its deliberations on the 2027 budget.

The committee will discuss the budgets of the Ministry of Justice on Monday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday, the Ministry of Family and Social Services on Wednesday and the Ministry of National Education on Thursday.

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Works, Zoning, Transport and Tourism will discuss the 2025 report prepared by the Court of Accounts pursuant to the Law on the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

The Parliamentary Committee on State Economic Enterprises and the Parliamentary Human Rights Inquiry Committee will also convene to discuss matters on their respective agendas. The parliamentary groups of political parties represented in Parliament will hold group meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.