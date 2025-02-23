Parliament will convene this week to debate draft bills on cyber security and climate change. Lawmakers are scheduled to attend the first session on Tuesday.

Cyber security law includes the establishment of a cyber security board, which will be composed of the president, several ministers, an intelligence chief and the head of a cybersecurity body. The bill also seeks prioritization of the acquisition of locally-made products and services for cybersecurity.

Parliament’s environment committee, meanwhile, will discuss the country’s first climate bill. The bill involves the establishment of local boards at all governorates to tackle the provincial impact of climate change. It also sets new fines, up to TL 5 million ($137,559), for those violating the requirement of presenting a report on greenhouse gas emissions. It also brings fines to those using, importing and selling materials harming the ozone layer.

The proposed law will include the responsibilities and obligations of all public institutions, organizations and both natural and legal persons in cooperation to combat climate change. According to the proposal, achieving the 2053 net-zero emissions target and reducing greenhouse gas emissions will involve assigning responsibilities to ministries based on actions outlined in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and strategy documents. The use of renewable energy and clean technologies will be increased in line with the circular economy approach.

Local climate change action plans will be prepared, with needs and risks identified according to the principle of local governance. Regulations will be introduced to implement and expand the zero-waste system. Measures will be taken to reduce the impacts of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity, and sustainable ecosystem management will be ensured. Regulations related to the Emissions Trading System and carbon credits will be made, and businesses will be required to obtain greenhouse gas emission permits. The Ministry of Trade will establish a "carbon border adjustment mechanism." "Green investments" will be identified as part of the fight against climate change. Climate financing, climate change incentives and green taxonomy studies will be brought under a legal framework. The powers and revenues of the Climate Change Directorate, established by a presidential decree, will be defined.

Parliament’s subcommittees will also convene this week with a diverse agenda. The spotlight will be on a new committee investigating a disastrous hotel fire in northern Türkiye. Seventy-eight people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out on Jan. 21 at the 11-story Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort. The incident led to the arrests of the hotel’s owners as well as officials approving that the hotel was compliant with fire safety standards. Early findings in the aftermath of the disaster point out critical deficiencies in fire safety. Media outlets have reported that the hotel remained open during a peak holiday period despite alarming findings in a fire safety report, and a safety certificate was issued to the hotel’s restaurant where the fire is believed to have started days before the disaster.