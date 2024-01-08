Istanbul and Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea Regions Chamber of Shipping (IMEAK) head Tamer Kıran, highlighted the significant effects of climate change on the country's maritime trade, emphasizing the ecological advantages of maritime transportation compared to other modes of transit.

The global repercussions of climate change have manifested in various weather-related events, including droughts, floods, forest fires, extreme temperatures and glaciers melting, all impacting sea and river levels. The Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union reported an annual average increase of 3.3 millimeters in global sea levels since 1993, accounting for a total rise of 9.7 centimeters over a 30-year period. Notably, thermal expansion from increased water temperatures contributed to 30% of the global sea level rise, with the remaining 70% attributed to glacier melting.

Recent surges in river water levels have disrupted global maritime trade, notably in Germany's Rhine River region, prompting the closure of shipping routes due to the river's elevated water levels. This rise limits the clearance between ships and bridges, necessitating companies to explore alternative waterways for continued transit.

Kıran told Anadolu Agency (AA) the substantial impact of changing river water levels on maritime transport, underlining the indispensability of maritime shipping for intercontinental trade, raw material transportation and cost-effective import/export of essential commodities, especially food.

"Approximately 87% of Türkiye's foreign trade cargo is conducted via maritime routes," Kıran noted. He highlighted the benefits of maritime transport in terms of cost-effectiveness, large volume capacity and minimal environmental footprint. Comparing carbon dioxide emissions, Kıran pointed out that for the transportation of 1 ton of cargo over 1 kilometer (0.62 miles), sea transport emits significantly fewer emissions compared to road, railway and air transport, making it an environmentally friendly alternative. For instance, CO2 emissions are approximately six times higher in railways, 19 times more in roads, and 90 times more in air transport in comparison to sea transport for the same cargo movement.

However, Kıran highlighted the vulnerability of global high seas trade, involving around 66,000 ships worldwide, which can be significantly impacted by accidents or climatic events at critical junctures such as straits, channels, rivers and ports. He underscored the potential disruption to maritime traffic and the substantial economic harm such disruptions might inflict on the global economy. Moreover, Kıran emphasized that any interruptions or delays in delivering goods to vital regions could severely disrupt the supply chain, leading to humanitarian crises and risks.

Pointing to the incident involving the container ship Ever Given, which became lodged in the Suez Canal due to poor visibility from a sandstorm and adverse weather conditions on March 24, 2021, Kıran highlighted the severe repercussions. The closure of the canal resulted in halted maritime traffic and long queues of ships on both ends, causing an estimated daily loss of around $10 billion in global trade. The disruption impacted the shipment of crucial commodities such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Kıran further mentioned that the decreased sea and river levels in the Panama Canal, attributable to drought caused by global warming and insufficient rainfall, have adversely affected maritime trade, accounting for approximately 6% of world trade.

He cautioned that problems arising in critical maritime passages like straits and canals could significantly hinder maritime trade. The potential rise in sea levels might also disrupt maritime trade by damaging infrastructure in coastal areas. Additionally, Kıran emphasized that natural disasters such as tsunamis and storms following earthquakes could disrupt maritime routes, potentially redirecting the normal course of road transportation routes.

Kıran emphasized the necessity of monitoring potential threats to future maritime trade and evaluating the impacts of climate change to proactively address possible risks.

Regarding efforts in the maritime sector for decarbonization and the creation of zero-emission vessels, Kıran outlined several steps for adapting to climate change:

"There's a critical need to develop technologies that enhance the efficiency and environmental compatibility of ships and other maritime vehicles. This includes innovative fuel technologies, more effective ship designs, the implementation of energy-saving measures at ports, and the establishment of waste management systems. Additionally, the enhancement of port infrastructure is vital to facilitate the operation of ships in a more eco-friendly and efficient manner."

Kıran stressed that ensuring the ongoing and sustainable nature of maritime trade requires a unified global effort. He underscored the importance of collaboration among relevant countries, institutions, and organizations, emphasizing the shared responsibility they hold in this endeavor.