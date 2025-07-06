The Turkish Parliament returns to its weekly session on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled summer recess. This week’s agenda will be new regulations on energy projects’ impacts on the environment and a debate on raising the lowest pension, days after new inflation figures were announced.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will look into a bill on energy and mining. The bill bans any permits, incentives or licenses for new projects that did not receive a positive report on environmental impact. No public tenders will be launched unless the report is produced. Another bill before Parliament offers a 30% discount in permit fees for mines, although it also introduces a rehabilitation fee for mines’ impact on the environment.

The bill also authorizes the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to approve the relocation of olive trees in areas designated for mining for energy needs if mining activities can only be carried out in areas hosting olive orchards. Trees will be allowed to be relocated in areas within the borders of the district where the mine is located. Mine owners will be required to pay for every year of mining activity for the rehabilitation of the lands where the mines are set up in places with olive orchards.

Another bill before Parliament offers an 85% discount on fees for permits and leases for production facilities for renewable energy sources. It will cover facilities that will be opened by the year 2030. The government also plans to extend current discounts on these procedures for an additional five years to reduce energy imports, narrow the current account deficit, and boost production based on domestic resources.

The bill also includes a regulation to raise the minimum monthly pension to TL 16,881 (approximately $515) starting from this month.

Another key provision would increase the mandatory retirement age for generals and admirals appointed as force commanders to 67. The president would be authorized to extend this age limit up to 72 in one-year increments. The number of generals and admirals whose service terms can be extended by the Supreme Military Council would also rise from 36 to 60, and up to 75 in exceptional circumstances.

According to another bill before Parliament, in the tourism sector, workers at lodging facilities certified by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism would be allowed to take their weekly rest day within four days following the day they become entitled to it, provided they submit a written request or give approval.

The bill also introduces penalties for private employment agencies that fail to report job postings or data on individuals directed to open positions in the required format and timeframe set by the relevant institution. Agencies that ignore warnings will face administrative fines of TL 136,190, which will double to TL 272,380 for repeat violations within a year.

Meanwhile, the newly established Commission on the Investigation of Problems Faced by People with Disabilities is expected to hold its second meeting to determine its working calendar.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will discuss five draft laws on international agreements and hear a presentation from Foreign Ministry officials on recent developments in Cyprus, including actions taken by the Greek Cypriot administration against individuals purchasing property in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The State Economic Enterprises Committee will continue its review of the 2021 and 2022 balance sheets and income statements of various institutions, including Ziraat Bank and its subsidiaries, Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bank, Türk Reasürans and Türk Katılım Reasürans.